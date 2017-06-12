"We choose these for the order of the priesthood"
Two transitional deacons, Matthew Murray and Oscar Rojas, were ordained to the priesthood at Mass the evening of May 26 at the Cathedral of Christ the Light in Oakland. "We choose these for the order of the priesthood," said Bishop Michael C. Barber, SJ, as Massgoers clapped in approval.
