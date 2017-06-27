US Takes MS-13 Gang Fight to Its Root Countries

A policeman of an anti-gang unit stands next to handcuffed alleged members of the Mara Salvatrucha detained during a police raid in San Salvador, El Salvador, Jan. 31, 2014. The U.S. Justice Department is taking the fight against the Central American street gang known as MS-13 to its home turf - the so-called "northern triangle" countries of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.