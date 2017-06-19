Taiwan's Central American allies coy on Panama's Beijing embrace
Remaining Central American allies of Taiwan on Tuesday offered guarded responses to Panama's decision to embrace the "One China" policy and switch allegiance Beijing, deflecting the question of whether they could follow suit. Taiwan's Ambassador to El Salvador Florencia Hsie participates in a news conference in San Salvador, El Salvador, June 13, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm...
|Jun 11
|spytheweb
|3
|ICE: Montgomery County Releases Illegal Alien W...
|May '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Undocumented women, desperate to avoid ICE, are...
|Mar '17
|wasted time and ...
|28
|Daily Caller: Trump Quietly Allows Work Permit ...
|Mar '17
|spytheweb
|5
|Border agents deliver baby after catching pregn... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Wildchild
|2
|Red Cross Launches Emergency Appeal for Zika Vi... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|langham science d...
|1
|El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala violence surge... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|ronnie
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC