Serve God, humanity just like Jesus did, pope tells new cardinals

Cardinals are not called to be "princes" of the church, but to serve the people of God and tackle the sins of the world, Pope Francis told five new cardinals. Jesus "calls you to serve like him and with him, to serve the father and your brothers and sisters," the pope said as he created five new cardinals from five nations June 28. Cardinal Edwin F. O'Brien, grand master of the Knights of the Holy Sepulchre, greets Cardinal Anders Arborelius of Stockholm as Pope Francis leads a consistory in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican June 28. Cardinal Arborelius was one of five men elevated to cardinal at the service.

Chicago, IL

