Johana Del Carmen Herrera Morales v. Jefferson Sessions III Attorney General

JOHANA DEL CARMEN HERRERA MORALES, also known as Johana del Carmen, Petitioner v. JEFFERSON B. SESSIONS, III, U. S. ATTORNEY GENERAL, Respondent Johana Del Carmen Herrera Morales is a ten-year-old native and citizen of El Salvador, who is in the United States illegally, and who admits that she is removable.

