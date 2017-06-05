'It's law and order' on the U.S. border with Mexico - or is it?
Since Donald Trump was elected president of the United States, more than 11 million undocumented immigrants in the country have been on edge. Figures from the Department of Homeland Security show that arrests by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were up 38 per cent in the first 100 days of Trump's presidency compared to same period in 2016, reaching nearly 400 a day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm...
|Jun 9
|mombach 5 column
|2
|ICE: Montgomery County Releases Illegal Alien W...
|May '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Undocumented women, desperate to avoid ICE, are...
|Mar '17
|wasted time and ...
|28
|Daily Caller: Trump Quietly Allows Work Permit ...
|Mar '17
|spytheweb
|5
|Border agents deliver baby after catching pregn...
|Dec '16
|Wildchild
|2
|Red Cross Launches Emergency Appeal for Zika Vi... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|langham science d...
|1
|El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala violence surge... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|ronnie
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC