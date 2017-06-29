How To Fix Latin America's Homicide P...

How To Fix Latin America's Homicide Problem

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Switched

In the 1990s, the capital of Colombia's mountainous Antioquia province Medellin had one of the world's highest-ever recorded murder rates: 380 homicides per 100,000 people. After national authorities wrested control of the city's poorest communities from paramilitaries, mayor Sergio Fajardo rolled out an entirely new approach to quelling violence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm... Jun 11 spytheweb 3
News ICE: Montgomery County Releases Illegal Alien W... May '17 tomin cali 1
News Undocumented women, desperate to avoid ICE, are... Mar '17 wasted time and ... 28
News Daily Caller: Trump Quietly Allows Work Permit ... Mar '17 spytheweb 5
News Border agents deliver baby after catching pregn... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Wildchild 2
News Red Cross Launches Emergency Appeal for Zika Vi... (Feb '16) Feb '16 langham science d... 1
News El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala violence surge... (Jan '16) Jan '16 ronnie 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,372 • Total comments across all topics: 282,120,716

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC