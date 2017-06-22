Food Taipei: A springboard for El Salvadoran products
Asia's Super 5-in-1 Food Expo opened yesterday, featuring exhibitors, country pavilions, international buyers, shop owners, businesspeople and more from dozens of countries. Despite being halfway around the world, 10 companies from El Salvador are attending this year, offering Taiwan a glimpse of their country's wide variety of exotic food and culture - particularly their globally renowned coffee.
