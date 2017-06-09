A man who fled El Salvador more than 20 years ago and resided for years in Florida was deported Friday amid revelations he tortured guerrillas during his time in the Salvadoran army. Fla. grocer revealed as torturer, deported to El Salvador A man who fled El Salvador more than 20 years ago and resided for years in Florida was deported Friday amid revelations he tortured guerrillas during his time in the Salvadoran army.

