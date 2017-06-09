Fla. grocer revealed as torturer, dep...

Fla. grocer revealed as torturer, deported to El Salvador

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 9 Read more: USA Today

A man who fled El Salvador more than 20 years ago and resided for years in Florida was deported Friday amid revelations he tortured guerrillas during his time in the Salvadoran army. Fla. grocer revealed as torturer, deported to El Salvador A man who fled El Salvador more than 20 years ago and resided for years in Florida was deported Friday amid revelations he tortured guerrillas during his time in the Salvadoran army.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm... Jun 11 spytheweb 3
News ICE: Montgomery County Releases Illegal Alien W... May '17 tomin cali 1
News Undocumented women, desperate to avoid ICE, are... Mar '17 wasted time and ... 28
News Daily Caller: Trump Quietly Allows Work Permit ... Mar '17 spytheweb 5
News Border agents deliver baby after catching pregn... Dec '16 Wildchild 2
News Red Cross Launches Emergency Appeal for Zika Vi... (Feb '16) Feb '16 langham science d... 1
News El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala violence surge... (Jan '16) Jan '16 ronnie 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,429 • Total comments across all topics: 281,789,915

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC