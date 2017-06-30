Feds will now target relatives who sm...

Feds will now target relatives who smuggled in children

2 hrs ago Read more: The Brownsville Herald

The Trump administration said Friday it will begin arresting parents and others who hire smugglers to bring their children into the U.S., a move that sent a shudder through immigrant communities around the country. The new "surge initiative" by Immigration and Customs Enforcement marks the latest get-tough approach to immigration by the federal government since President Donald Trump took office.

