Feds will now target relatives who smuggled in children
The Trump administration said Friday it will begin arresting parents and others who hire smugglers to bring their children into the U.S., a move that sent a shudder through immigrant communities around the country. The new "surge initiative" by Immigration and Customs Enforcement marks the latest get-tough approach to immigration by the federal government since President Donald Trump took office.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm...
|Jun 11
|spytheweb
|3
|ICE: Montgomery County Releases Illegal Alien W...
|May '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Undocumented women, desperate to avoid ICE, are...
|Mar '17
|wasted time and ...
|28
|Daily Caller: Trump Quietly Allows Work Permit ...
|Mar '17
|spytheweb
|5
|Border agents deliver baby after catching pregn... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Wildchild
|2
|Red Cross Launches Emergency Appeal for Zika Vi... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|langham science d...
|1
|El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala violence surge... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|ronnie
|3
