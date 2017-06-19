Feds arrested 39 MS-13 members last m...

Feds arrested 39 MS-13 members last month

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: Washington Examiner

Twenty-seven of those arrested came from El Salvador, 11 from Honduras, five from Mexico and two from Guatemala. A new U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation has arrested 39 gang members affiliated with the MS-13 gang in the New York City area in the last month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm... Jun 11 spytheweb 3
News ICE: Montgomery County Releases Illegal Alien W... May '17 tomin cali 1
News Undocumented women, desperate to avoid ICE, are... Mar '17 wasted time and ... 28
News Daily Caller: Trump Quietly Allows Work Permit ... Mar '17 spytheweb 5
News Border agents deliver baby after catching pregn... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Wildchild 2
News Red Cross Launches Emergency Appeal for Zika Vi... (Feb '16) Feb '16 langham science d... 1
News El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala violence surge... (Jan '16) Jan '16 ronnie 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,017 • Total comments across all topics: 281,962,726

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC