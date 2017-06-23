Fact checking Trump's Iowa Rally44 mi...

Fact checking Trump's Iowa Rally44 minutes ago

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 22 Read more: Philly.com

President Donald Trump arrives on stage to speak at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Wednesday. The 2020 presidential campaign is more than 1,200 days away, but President Donald Trump held yet another Make America Great Again rally - this time in Cedar Rapids, Iowa - on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm... Jun 11 spytheweb 3
News ICE: Montgomery County Releases Illegal Alien W... May '17 tomin cali 1
News Undocumented women, desperate to avoid ICE, are... Mar '17 wasted time and ... 28
News Daily Caller: Trump Quietly Allows Work Permit ... Mar '17 spytheweb 5
News Border agents deliver baby after catching pregn... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Wildchild 2
News Red Cross Launches Emergency Appeal for Zika Vi... (Feb '16) Feb '16 langham science d... 1
News El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala violence surge... (Jan '16) Jan '16 ronnie 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,298 • Total comments across all topics: 282,095,869

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC