Fact checking Trump's Iowa Rally44 minutes ago
President Donald Trump arrives on stage to speak at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Wednesday. The 2020 presidential campaign is more than 1,200 days away, but President Donald Trump held yet another Make America Great Again rally - this time in Cedar Rapids, Iowa - on Wednesday.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm...
|Jun 11
|spytheweb
|3
|ICE: Montgomery County Releases Illegal Alien W...
|May '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Undocumented women, desperate to avoid ICE, are...
|Mar '17
|wasted time and ...
|28
|Daily Caller: Trump Quietly Allows Work Permit ...
|Mar '17
|spytheweb
|5
|Border agents deliver baby after catching pregn... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Wildchild
|2
|Red Cross Launches Emergency Appeal for Zika Vi... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|langham science d...
|1
|El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala violence surge... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|ronnie
|3
