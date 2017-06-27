Community News For The Manchester Edition
The Manchester Country Club celebrated its 100th year gala celebration on June 3. Pictured are Kevin Murray, president of the Manchester Country Club Jay Smith, and Mayor Jay Moran. Also pictured are Molly Devanney and Rob Carter, celebrating in 1920's style.
