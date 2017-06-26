Bayside congregation becomes sanctuary; faith, community groups seek unified support of immigrants
Thirty years after it offered sanctuary to a El Salvadorian family fleeing from a brutal civil war, a Bayside faith-based congregation decided this week to once again become a sanctuary space for undocumented immigrants, and other local churches could follow. A few days after the Humboldt Unitarian Universalists Fellowship's decision, several local churches, faith-based groups and community organizations gathered in the Eureka First United Methodist Church to discuss how they can work in solidarity to protect local undocumented immigrants.
