Authorities Refuse To Disclose Immigration Status Of El Salvadoran Immigrant Who Murdered Muslim ...

Read more: The Daily Caller

A 22-year-old man accused of killing a 17-year-old Muslim girl in Virginia on Sunday morning is an El Salvadoran immigrant who speaks little to no English, though federal and local law enforcement agencies aren't saying whether he's in the U.S. illegally. The suspect, Darwin A. Martinez Torres, was arrested on Sunday in the death of Nabra Hassanen, a high school student from Reston, Va.

Chicago, IL

