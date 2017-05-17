U.N. calls for probe into violence against transgender women in El Salvador
Karla Avelar, executive director of the Association for Communicating and Training Trans Women , works at her office in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 12, 2017. Karla Avelar, executive director of the Association for Communicating and Training Trans Women , pose for a picture at her office in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 12, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ICE: Montgomery County Releases Illegal Alien W...
|May 9
|tomin cali
|1
|Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm...
|Apr 30
|tomin cali
|1
|Undocumented women, desperate to avoid ICE, are...
|Mar '17
|wasted time and ...
|29
|Daily Caller: Trump Quietly Allows Work Permit ...
|Mar '17
|spytheweb
|5
|Border agents deliver baby after catching pregn...
|Dec '16
|Wildchild
|2
|Red Cross Launches Emergency Appeal for Zika Vi... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|langham science d...
|1
|El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala violence surge... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|ronnie
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC