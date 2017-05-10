Summary for Tropical Storm Adrian

Summary for Tropical Storm Adrian

DISCUSSION AND 48-HOUR OUTLOOK ------------------------------ At 1000 PM CDT , the center of Tropical Storm Adrian was located near latitude 9.5 North, longitude 92.3 West. Adrian is moving toward the west-northwest near 7 mph and this general motion is expected to continue for the next couple of days.

