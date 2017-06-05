Police chiefs: Trump's policies undermine fight against MS-13 street gang
An inmate and member of El Salvador's Mara Salvatrucha gang participates in a pledge event during a news conference at the Sonsonate jail, outside San Salvador February 8, 2013. Police chiefs from three different US counties impacted by the MS13 street gang spoke out about policies adopted by President Donald Trump's administration during a Senate hearing on May 24 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ICE: Montgomery County Releases Illegal Alien W...
|May 9
|tomin cali
|1
|Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Undocumented women, desperate to avoid ICE, are...
|Mar '17
|wasted time and ...
|28
|Daily Caller: Trump Quietly Allows Work Permit ...
|Mar '17
|spytheweb
|5
|Border agents deliver baby after catching pregn...
|Dec '16
|Wildchild
|2
|Red Cross Launches Emergency Appeal for Zika Vi... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|langham science d...
|1
|El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala violence surge... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|ronnie
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC