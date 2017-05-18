New temple president to serve in San Salvador El Salvador Temple
The First Presidency has called the following new temple president and matron. They will begin their service later this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ICE: Montgomery County Releases Illegal Alien W...
|May 9
|tomin cali
|1
|Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm...
|Apr 30
|tomin cali
|1
|Undocumented women, desperate to avoid ICE, are...
|Mar '17
|wasted time and ...
|29
|Daily Caller: Trump Quietly Allows Work Permit ...
|Mar '17
|spytheweb
|5
|Border agents deliver baby after catching pregn...
|Dec '16
|Wildchild
|2
|Red Cross Launches Emergency Appeal for Zika Vi... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|langham science d...
|1
|El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala violence surge... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|ronnie
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC