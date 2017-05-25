MS-13 extorting businesses in DC subu...

MS-13 extorting businesses in DC suburb: Police chief

One of the most infamous gangs in the world is extorting Latino-owned businesses in a county on the outskirts of Washington D.C., a local law enforcement official warned federal lawmakers Wednesday. Members of MS-13, a transnational gang based in El Salvador, have long demanded payments from illegal businesses that otherwise faced the threat of violence.

