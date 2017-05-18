Mission trip fundraiser this weekend -
Wightman UMC youth group is hosting a BBQ and silent auction from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 20 at 302 N. Main St. in Prosperity. All proceeds will go to the youth group's mission trips in June.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newberry Observer.
