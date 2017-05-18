Mission trip fundraiser this weekend -

Mission trip fundraiser this weekend -

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Newberry Observer

Wightman UMC youth group is hosting a BBQ and silent auction from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 20 at 302 N. Main St. in Prosperity. All proceeds will go to the youth group's mission trips in June.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newberry Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News ICE: Montgomery County Releases Illegal Alien W... May 9 tomin cali 1
News Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm... Apr 30 tomin cali 1
News Undocumented women, desperate to avoid ICE, are... Mar '17 wasted time and ... 29
News Daily Caller: Trump Quietly Allows Work Permit ... Mar '17 spytheweb 5
News Border agents deliver baby after catching pregn... Dec '16 Wildchild 2
News Red Cross Launches Emergency Appeal for Zika Vi... (Feb '16) Feb '16 langham science d... 1
News El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala violence surge... (Jan '16) Jan '16 ronnie 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,059 • Total comments across all topics: 281,130,294

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC