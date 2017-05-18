Jill Duggar And Derick Dillard Celebr...

Jill Duggar And Derick Dillard Celebrate Being Home, Jill Gets Blasted Over Lawsuit Tweet

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

Jill Duggar has made two notable social media moves since arriving back home from Central America: She's expressed relief about being on U.S. soil and tweeted about her family's recent lawsuit. Jill Duggar and her husband, Derick Dillard, arrived in Arkansas late last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News ICE: Montgomery County Releases Illegal Alien W... May 9 tomin cali 1
News Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm... Apr 30 tomin cali 1
News Undocumented women, desperate to avoid ICE, are... Mar '17 wasted time and ... 29
News Daily Caller: Trump Quietly Allows Work Permit ... Mar '17 spytheweb 5
News Border agents deliver baby after catching pregn... Dec '16 Wildchild 2
News Red Cross Launches Emergency Appeal for Zika Vi... (Feb '16) Feb '16 langham science d... 1
News El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala violence surge... (Jan '16) Jan '16 ronnie 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. Egypt
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,137 • Total comments across all topics: 281,199,406

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC