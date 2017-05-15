Indictment names suspected ringleader of Boston MS-13

Federal prosecutors have singled out an alleged MS-13 member as a national and local gang leader, saying he authorized the murders of two East Boston teens. An indictment names Oscar "Demente" Duran, 25, an El Salvadoran national, as the national leader of Molinos Loco Salvatrucha, an offshoot of MS-13, saying he was in communication with other national leaders as well as leadership in El Salvador, the gang's headquarters.

