Indictment names suspected ringleader of Boston MS-13
Federal prosecutors have singled out an alleged MS-13 member as a national and local gang leader, saying he authorized the murders of two East Boston teens. An indictment names Oscar "Demente" Duran, 25, an El Salvadoran national, as the national leader of Molinos Loco Salvatrucha, an offshoot of MS-13, saying he was in communication with other national leaders as well as leadership in El Salvador, the gang's headquarters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ICE: Montgomery County Releases Illegal Alien W...
|May 9
|tomin cali
|1
|Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm...
|Apr 30
|tomin cali
|1
|Undocumented women, desperate to avoid ICE, are...
|Mar '17
|wasted time and ...
|29
|Daily Caller: Trump Quietly Allows Work Permit ...
|Mar '17
|spytheweb
|5
|Border agents deliver baby after catching pregn...
|Dec '16
|Wildchild
|2
|Red Cross Launches Emergency Appeal for Zika Vi... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|langham science d...
|1
|El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala violence surge... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|ronnie
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC