Gang members threaten El Salvador LGBTI activist

"My security situation actually concerns me and not just because of my activism and identity and gender expression, but because of the annoucement of my recent nomination for the Martin Ennals award," said Karla Avelar, an LGBTI rights defender and executive director of the AsociaciA3n Comunicando y Capacitando a Mujeres Trans who recently became the first trans woman nominated for the Martin Ennals Foundation Award for Human Rights, told the Washington Blade. The activist said it was a surprise to receive this nomination and it brought many gratifying experiences like reconnecting with her family, friends and childhood neighbors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Blade.