El Salvador's first cardinal surprised by selection

A youth takes the Eucharist from Monsignor Gregorio Rosa Chavez during a Mass giving thanks for Pope Francis' announcement that Chavez will be elevated to the rank of cardinal, at San Francisco de Asis parish church in San Salvador, El Salvador, Monday, May 22, 2017. Chavez, 74, is one of five new cardinals named in a surprise announcement Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.