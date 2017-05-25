El Salvador sentences gang members to...

El Salvador sentences gang members to 390 years over massacre

A court in El Salvador on Wednesday sentenced seven members of a notorious criminal gang to 390 years in prison each for their part in a March 2016 massacre that shocked the crime-ravaged Central American country. The men, part of the "Barrio 18 Revolutionaries" gang, received a 35-year prison sentence for each of the 11 victims killed in the massacre, plus five years for their affiliations with illegal gangs, the attorney general's office said on Twitter.

