El Salvador judge reopens case of arc...

El Salvador judge reopens case of archbishop's 1980 murder

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: Fredericksburg.com

In this March 24, 2011 file photo, protesters carry portraits of slain Archbishop Oscar Arnulfo Romero on the 31st anniversary of his death in San Salvador, El Salvador. A judge in El Salvador ordered on Thursday, May 18, 2017, a reopening of the case of the 1980 murder of the archbishop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News ICE: Montgomery County Releases Illegal Alien W... May 9 tomin cali 1
News Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm... Apr 30 tomin cali 1
News Undocumented women, desperate to avoid ICE, are... Mar '17 wasted time and ... 29
News Daily Caller: Trump Quietly Allows Work Permit ... Mar '17 spytheweb 5
News Border agents deliver baby after catching pregn... Dec '16 Wildchild 2
News Red Cross Launches Emergency Appeal for Zika Vi... (Feb '16) Feb '16 langham science d... 1
News El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala violence surge... (Jan '16) Jan '16 ronnie 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,738 • Total comments across all topics: 281,207,124

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC