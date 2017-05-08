El Salvador Eyes Tracking US Deportees to Curb Gangs
Vice President of El Salvador Oscar Ortiz greets members of the Special Reaction Force, a combined army-police unit, during a ceremony prior to their deployment to deal with gang violence in San Salvador, El Salvador, Oct. 20, 2016. El Salvador proposed new measures on Wednesday to track criminal deportees from the United States as part of a bid to keep violent street gangs known as "Maras" from expanding as U.S. President Donald Trump vows to kick them out.
