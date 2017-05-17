DOJ: Task Force Takes Out 21 Of The 'Most Violent' MS-13 Members In L.A.

Walter Geovani Salguero, 30, an inmate and member of El Salvador's Mara Salvatrucha gang, participates in a pledge event during a news conference at the Sonsonate jail, outside San Salvador February 8, 2013. The event, sponsored by the country's Catholic Church, involves representatives of the country's two most powerful gangs MS-13 and the 18th Street gang , who pledge not to commit violent acts in various municipalities of the country.

