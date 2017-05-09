Big storm forming in East Pacific bef...

Big storm forming in East Pacific before hurricane season starts

Tuesday May 9

A record-setting tropical depression formed in the Eastern Pacific today, nearly a week before the official start to hurricane season for that region. Tropical Depression One-E is expected to strengthen into a hurricane and threaten Mexico by early next week, according to the Miami-based National Hurricane Center.

Chicago, IL

