Big storm forming in East Pacific before hurricane season starts
A record-setting tropical depression formed in the Eastern Pacific today, nearly a week before the official start to hurricane season for that region. Tropical Depression One-E is expected to strengthen into a hurricane and threaten Mexico by early next week, according to the Miami-based National Hurricane Center.
