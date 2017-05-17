As daughter faced certain death, a mo...

As daughter faced certain death, a mother had to make 'a terrible choice'

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

A wall of photos of missing people, many of them teenagers, hangs on the wall at the Institute of Legal Medicine in San Salvador. Officials say many of the people on the wall went missing after trying to escape the violence in El Salvador by migrating to the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News ICE: Montgomery County Releases Illegal Alien W... May 9 tomin cali 1
News Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm... Apr 30 tomin cali 1
News Undocumented women, desperate to avoid ICE, are... Mar '17 wasted time and ... 29
News Daily Caller: Trump Quietly Allows Work Permit ... Mar '17 spytheweb 5
News Border agents deliver baby after catching pregn... Dec '16 Wildchild 2
News Red Cross Launches Emergency Appeal for Zika Vi... (Feb '16) Feb '16 langham science d... 1
News El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala violence surge... (Jan '16) Jan '16 ronnie 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,162 • Total comments across all topics: 281,090,573

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC