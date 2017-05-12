6.2-magnitude quake recorded off coas...

6.2-magnitude quake recorded off coast of El Salvador

Friday May 12 Read more: The Washington Post

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador - The U.S. Geological Survey says a strong earthquake has struck off the coast of El Salvador. The quake, with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2, struck at around 4:40 a.m. Friday morning.

Chicago, IL

