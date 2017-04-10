Orange County sets April 24 Armenian Genocide remembrance day
Chairwoman - - Michelle - - Steel - - opened - - the - - program - - by - - stating - - that - - this - - year - - marks - - the - - 102 - nd - - - anniversary - - of the - - Armenian - - Genocide - - that - - took - - the - - lives - - of - - one - - and - - a - - half - - million - - Armenians. - - She - - stated that - - "not - - only were - - Armenians - - massacred - - within - - their - - historic - - homeland - - but - - their - - lands - - and - - property - - were - - stolen."
Start the conversation, or Read more at PanArmenian Network.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Undocumented women, desperate to avoid ICE, are...
|Mar 24
|wasted time and ...
|29
|Daily Caller: Trump Quietly Allows Work Permit ...
|Mar '17
|spytheweb
|5
|Border agents deliver baby after catching pregn...
|Dec '16
|Wildchild
|2
|Red Cross Launches Emergency Appeal for Zika Vi... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|langham science d...
|1
|El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala violence surge... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|ronnie
|3
|Central America tests drought-resistant 'miracl... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|langham research ...
|1
|Growing up near San Salvador, El Salvador, Will... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Viktor von Schwar...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC