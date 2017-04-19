How I survived a gang knifing in El S...

How I survived a gang knifing in El Savador to attend high school in Dallas

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: Dallas Morning News

My name is Luis Lemus, and I am a student at North Dallas High School. Five years ago, I never imagined I would be attending school in Dallas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Undocumented women, desperate to avoid ICE, are... Mar 24 wasted time and ... 29
News Daily Caller: Trump Quietly Allows Work Permit ... Mar '17 spytheweb 5
News Border agents deliver baby after catching pregn... Dec '16 Wildchild 2
News Red Cross Launches Emergency Appeal for Zika Vi... (Feb '16) Feb '16 langham science d... 1
News El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala violence surge... (Jan '16) Jan '16 ronnie 3
News Central America tests drought-resistant 'miracl... (Dec '15) Dec '15 langham research ... 1
News Growing up near San Salvador, El Salvador, Will... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Viktor von Schwar... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,476 • Total comments across all topics: 280,462,486

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC