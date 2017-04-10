Fitch Publishes Costa Rica Insurance Dashboard for 4Q16
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Costa Rican Insurance Dashboard here SAN SALVADOR, April 05 Fitch Ratings has published a new Costa Rica Insurance Dashboard highlighting the key events affecting the industry as of the fourth quarter of 2016. This Dashboard discusses the industry's strong growth rate in premiums, which are the result of an accounting variation in the financials of the largest market participant, which affected the previous year's growth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Undocumented women, desperate to avoid ICE, are...
|Mar 24
|wasted time and ...
|29
|Daily Caller: Trump Quietly Allows Work Permit ...
|Mar '17
|spytheweb
|5
|Border agents deliver baby after catching pregn...
|Dec '16
|Wildchild
|2
|Red Cross Launches Emergency Appeal for Zika Vi... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|langham science d...
|1
|El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala violence surge... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|ronnie
|3
|Central America tests drought-resistant 'miracl... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|langham research ...
|1
|Growing up near San Salvador, El Salvador, Will... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Viktor von Schwar...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC