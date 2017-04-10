Fitch Publishes Costa Rica Insurance ...

Fitch Publishes Costa Rica Insurance Dashboard for 4Q16

Wednesday Apr 5

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Costa Rican Insurance Dashboard here SAN SALVADOR, April 05 Fitch Ratings has published a new Costa Rica Insurance Dashboard highlighting the key events affecting the industry as of the fourth quarter of 2016. This Dashboard discusses the industry's strong growth rate in premiums, which are the result of an accounting variation in the financials of the largest market participant, which affected the previous year's growth.

