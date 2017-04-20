Fact check: Trump's misplaced blame f...

Fact check: Trump's misplaced blame for MS-13 growth

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: USA Today

Trump blamed the Obama administration for allowing "bad MS 13 gangs to form in cities across U.S." due to "weak illegal immigration policies." The MS-13 gang was formed in Los Angeles in the 1980s and had spread across the country years before Obama was elected.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Undocumented women, desperate to avoid ICE, are... Mar 24 wasted time and ... 29
News Daily Caller: Trump Quietly Allows Work Permit ... Mar '17 spytheweb 5
News Border agents deliver baby after catching pregn... Dec '16 Wildchild 2
News Red Cross Launches Emergency Appeal for Zika Vi... (Feb '16) Feb '16 langham science d... 1
News El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala violence surge... (Jan '16) Jan '16 ronnie 3
News Central America tests drought-resistant 'miracl... (Dec '15) Dec '15 langham research ... 1
News Growing up near San Salvador, El Salvador, Will... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Viktor von Schwar... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,447 • Total comments across all topics: 280,462,491

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC