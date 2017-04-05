El Salvador Arrests Prominent Busines...

El Salvador Arrests Prominent Businessman on Money-Laundering Charges

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: US News & World Report

A high-profile El Salvadoran businessman, who is wanted by the U.S. government for suspected drug trafficking, was arrested on money-laundering charges on Tuesday, the attorney general's office said. Jose Adan Salazar was taken into custody after a series of raids on hotels, gas stations, ranches, homes and other premises linked to him, the attorney general's office said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Undocumented women, desperate to avoid ICE, are... Mar 24 wasted time and ... 29
News Daily Caller: Trump Quietly Allows Work Permit ... Mar '17 spytheweb 5
News Border agents deliver baby after catching pregn... Dec '16 Wildchild 2
News Red Cross Launches Emergency Appeal for Zika Vi... (Feb '16) Feb '16 langham science d... 1
News El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala violence surge... (Jan '16) Jan '16 ronnie 3
News Central America tests drought-resistant 'miracl... (Dec '15) Dec '15 langham research ... 1
News Growing up near San Salvador, El Salvador, Will... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Viktor von Schwar... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,750 • Total comments across all topics: 280,110,770

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC