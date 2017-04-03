El Salvador arrests prominent businessman on money-laundering charges
A high-profile El Salvadoran businessman, who is wanted by the U.S. government for suspected drug trafficking, was arrested on money-laundering charges on Tuesday, the attorney general's office said. El Salvador's Attorney General Douglas Melendez arrives at a hotel which was raided by police during an operation to detain Jose Adan Salazar, in San Salvador, El Salvador, April 4, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Undocumented women, desperate to avoid ICE, are...
|Mar 24
|wasted time and ...
|29
|Daily Caller: Trump Quietly Allows Work Permit ...
|Mar '17
|spytheweb
|5
|Border agents deliver baby after catching pregn...
|Dec '16
|Wildchild
|2
|Red Cross Launches Emergency Appeal for Zika Vi... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|langham science d...
|1
|El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala violence surge... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|ronnie
|3
|Central America tests drought-resistant 'miracl... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|langham research ...
|1
|Growing up near San Salvador, El Salvador, Will... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Viktor von Schwar...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC