BRIEF-S&P says Republic of El Salvador sovereign credit ratings...

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3472, or 74.31 U.S. cents * Bond prices lower across the maturity curve TORONTO/OTTAWA, April 20 The Canadian dollar strengthened modestly against the greenback on Thursday, recovering from a nearly six-week low, though it was expected to remain on the ropes in the longer term as monetary policy in Canada and the United States diverge.
|Undocumented women, desperate to avoid ICE, are...
|Mar 24
|wasted time and ...
|29
|Daily Caller: Trump Quietly Allows Work Permit ...
|Mar '17
|spytheweb
|5
|Border agents deliver baby after catching pregn...
|Dec '16
|Wildchild
|2
|Red Cross Launches Emergency Appeal for Zika Vi... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|langham science d...
|1
|El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala violence surge... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|ronnie
|3
|Central America tests drought-resistant 'miracl... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|langham research ...
|1
|Growing up near San Salvador, El Salvador, Will... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Viktor von Schwar...
|1
