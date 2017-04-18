BRIEF-S&P says Republic of El Salvador sovereign credit ratings...

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3472, or 74.31 U.S. cents * Bond prices lower across the maturity curve TORONTO/OTTAWA, April 20 The Canadian dollar strengthened modestly against the greenback on Thursday, recovering from a nearly six-week low, though it was expected to remain on the ropes in the longer term as monetary policy in Canada and the United States diverge.

