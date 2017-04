Salvador gang arranged 'black widow' killing for insurance

This Dec. 8, 2016 file photo show two women who are accused by police of being part of the Mara Salvatrucha Gang are presented to the media at police headquarters in San Salvador, El Salvador. Authorities were surprised when a woman escaped the Mara Salvatrucha gang and told prosecutors its members had kidnapped her and forced her into a "black widow" arranged marriage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.