The El Salvadorian criminal enterprise MS-13 which saw two of its members sport sickening smiles in court for the A satanicA kidnap and murder of two female teens in Houston is estimated to have between 10,000 and 20,000 members nationwide. MS-13, also known as Mara Salvatrucha, is believed to have a presence in 46 states according to an independent study done by University of Pennsylvania.

