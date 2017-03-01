MS-13 gang members indicted in slayin...

MS-13 gang members indicted in slayings of 3 New York teens

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 2 Read more: Westport News

In this Oct. 24, 2016 file photo, a poster displayed at a Suffolk County police precinct in Bay Shore, N.Y., offers a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the slayings of Nisa Mickens and her lifelong friend Kayla Cuevas. Federal agents said Thursday March 2, 2017, that they have caught the members of a violent El Salvadoran street gang who killed three teenagers last year, including the two girls who were inseparable best friends at their Long Island high school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Border agents deliver baby after catching pregn... Dec '16 Wildchild 2
News Red Cross Launches Emergency Appeal for Zika Vi... (Feb '16) Feb '16 langham science d... 1
News El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala violence surge... (Jan '16) Jan '16 ronnie 3
News Central America tests drought-resistant 'miracl... (Dec '15) Dec '15 langham research ... 1
News Growing up near San Salvador, El Salvador, Will... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Viktor von Schwar... 1
are men from el savador cheaters (Sep '11) Feb '15 idontknow 46
Why do salvadorians use vos instead of tu? (Aug '11) Feb '15 Pin595 71
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,423 • Total comments across all topics: 279,334,968

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC