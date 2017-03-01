MS-13 Gang Members Charged in Satanic...

MS-13 Gang Members Charged in Satanic Cult Killing

Two MS-13 gang members have been charged with killing a woman as part of a satanic cult, and have been accused of kidnapping a male victim with the intent to sexually abuse him.

Chicago, IL

