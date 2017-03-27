Man who lived in church fights to cle...

Man who lived in church fights to clear name

Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: GlobalNews

An El Salvadoran man who spent two years in a British Columbia church to avoid deportation over alleged terrorism links is fighting the federal government in court even though he was granted a special order to stay in Canada. Jose Figueroa, who is studying law at the University of Victoria, said Tuesday he'll be in court this week appealing a decision last year that dismissed his request for a certificate from the foreign affairs minister stating he is not on a terrorist list.

