'It's Not A Vacation' - Jill & Derick Dillard, Duggar Missionaries, Deny Claims
In a recent TLC video, Jill and Derick Dillard are responding to some of the criticism they've received about their time in Central America. While they say it's a long-term mission trip, critics have called it a vacation and complained that the couple makes too many trips back to Arkansas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Undocumented women, desperate to avoid ICE, are...
|Fri
|wasted time and ...
|30
|Daily Caller: Trump Quietly Allows Work Permit ...
|Mar 6
|spytheweb
|5
|Border agents deliver baby after catching pregn...
|Dec '16
|Wildchild
|2
|Red Cross Launches Emergency Appeal for Zika Vi... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|langham science d...
|1
|El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala violence surge... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|ronnie
|3
|Central America tests drought-resistant 'miracl... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|langham research ...
|1
|Growing up near San Salvador, El Salvador, Will... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Viktor von Schwar...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC