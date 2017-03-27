Historian presents project to revital...

Historian presents project to revitalize Aztec language

Marquette University historian Laura Matthew discussed her project to revitalize an Aztec language at a Monday presentation hosted by the Latin American Studies department's Digital Scholarship Workshop. The project focuses on "Nahuatl," known colloquially as the language of the Aztecs and "Nawat," the El Salvadorian form of the language that evolved from Nahuatl.

Chicago, IL

