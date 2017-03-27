Historian presents project to revitalize Aztec language
Marquette University historian Laura Matthew discussed her project to revitalize an Aztec language at a Monday presentation hosted by the Latin American Studies department's Digital Scholarship Workshop. The project focuses on "Nahuatl," known colloquially as the language of the Aztecs and "Nawat," the El Salvadorian form of the language that evolved from Nahuatl.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Texan.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Undocumented women, desperate to avoid ICE, are...
|Mar 24
|wasted time and ...
|29
|Daily Caller: Trump Quietly Allows Work Permit ...
|Mar 6
|spytheweb
|5
|Border agents deliver baby after catching pregn...
|Dec '16
|Wildchild
|2
|Red Cross Launches Emergency Appeal for Zika Vi... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|langham science d...
|1
|El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala violence surge... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|ronnie
|3
|Central America tests drought-resistant 'miracl... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|langham research ...
|1
|Growing up near San Salvador, El Salvador, Will... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Viktor von Schwar...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC