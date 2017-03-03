Gang members charged with killing wom...

Gang members charged with killing woman in Satanic ritual

Friday Mar 3

Two illegal immigrant members of the ruthless MS-13 gang were arrested in Texas this week and charged with killing a woman as part of a Satanic ritual, according to reports. The El Salvadoran suspects, Diego Rivera and Miguel Alvarez-Flores, allegedly killed a woman they were holding hostage in an apartment when she spoke out against the group's devil worship, ABC 13 reported .

Chicago, IL

