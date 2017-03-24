Gang member who's been deported 4 times arrested in stabbing

An MS-13 gang member who has been removed from the US four times and is originally from El Salvador pleaded not guilty Thursday to stabbing two women and sexually assaulting a two-year-old girl in Long Island, officials told CNN. Tommy Vladimir Alvarado-Ventura, 31, is charged with predatory sexual assault of a child, attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon, Nassau County Police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.