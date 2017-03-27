Four-Time Deportee Charged In Alleged...

Four-Time Deportee Charged In Alleged Sexual Assault Of 2-Year-Old Girl

The Daily Millbury

Long Island, New York, cops have arrested an undocumented immigrant in connection with an alleged violent crime spree. According to authorities, the suspect was deported back to El Salvador four times and is a member of the MS-13 street gang.

