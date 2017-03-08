Fitch: Honduran Banks' New Capital Requirements Credit Positive
NEW YORK/SAN SALVADOR, March 08 New capital requirements for Honduran financial institutions indicate progress toward adopting Basel III recommendations and will strengthen the system's loss absorption capacity, says Fitch Ratings. This should be credit positive for the banking sector.
